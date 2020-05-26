Chandigarh realtor arrested for stalking woman

chandigarh

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:35 IST

A small-time property dealer was arrested for stalking a woman and later sent to judicial custody here on Monday, police said. The woman who is in her late 20s said in her complaint that she had met accused Vikey Rana of Maloya while looking for a rented accommodation a few months back. Rana had shown her an apartment which she had decided not to take, but police said he kept calling and texting her. A case was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maloya police station.