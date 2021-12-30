e-paper
Chandigarh records coldest day of the season

Visibility was also severely affected as it dropped to less than 50 metres in the morning

chandigarh Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Commuters braving the dense fog in Mohali on Wednesday.
Commuters braving the dense fog in Mohali on Wednesday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

The city recorded its coldest day this season on Wednesday as maximum temperature plummeted to 11.5°C, over 9°C below normal. Visibility was also severely affected as it dropped to less than 50 metres in the morning due to dense fog which cleared out by afternoon.

As per airport officials, only one flight was delayed due to bad weather. The Air India flight from Leh which was scheduled to arrive at 10:15am reached at 11:40am.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday was a severe cold day and similar conditions are likely to continue till January 2.

IMD director Surender Paul said, “Maximum temperature dropped due to the foggy conditions. Similar conditions are likely on Thursday. However, Western Disturbances with low-level Easterly Winds will cause light to moderate rain from January 2 to January 5. The fog spell is likely to be broken during that period.”

Maximum temperature in the city went down from 14°C on Tuesday to 11.5°C on Wednesday and minimum temperature rose from 2.8°C on to 4.6°C . In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 14°C and 17°C, while minimum temperature will stay between 4°C and 8°C. In 2019, the lowest maximum temperature was recorded at 8.8°C on December 28 .

