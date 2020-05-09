e-paper
Chandigarh reports 10 new cases, count climbs to 159

All cases are from Bapu Dham Colony, so far 96 people from the colony have tested positive

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Chandigarh reported its second Covid-19 death on Friday, after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for the deadly infection two days after his death.
Chandigarh reported 10 Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning, taking the UTs count to 159.

All cases are from Bapu Dham Colony. The congested colony, which has been declared a containment zone, has reported 96 cases so far.

The city reported its second Covid-19 death on Friday, after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for the deadly infection two days after his death.

