Chandigarh reports 10 new cases, count climbs to 159
All cases are from Bapu Dham Colony, so far 96 people from the colony have tested positivechandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 11:11 IST
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Chandigarh reported 10 Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning, taking the UTs count to 159.
All cases are from Bapu Dham Colony. The congested colony, which has been declared a containment zone, has reported 96 cases so far.
The city reported its second Covid-19 death on Friday, after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for the deadly infection two days after his death.
