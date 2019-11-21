Chandigarh roundabouts saw fewer deaths than traffic lights

chandigarh

Nov 21, 2019

When it came to fatal accidents, the city recorded more deaths at traffic lights than at roundabouts in 2018.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways report revealed that a total of 29 accidents took place at roundabouts, out of which six were fatal. In comparison, the traffic lights saw 73 accidents, where 15 people died.

Speaking about this, Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija said, “At traffic lights, there is a tendency to speed up and cross the light even when it is yellow, which can be dangerous. Roundabouts act as traffic-calming devices, and vehicles approaching a roundabout have to naturally slow down even when there are no lights on it.”

He added that apart from roundabouts, tabletop speed breakers, like those built near Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, could also be used to ensure that vehicles slowed down before approaching busy intersections, decreasing the chances of fatalities in accidents.

KHAKI, AN EFFECTIVE DETERRENT

The report found that police deployment was the most-effective method of regulating traffic. It stated that only two accidents in total took place while police were regulating traffic at an intersection, which led to only minor injuries.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “This revelation isn’t surprising as motorists are afraid they will get challaned when they see traffic cops. However, people need to take the initiative to follow traffic rules even when police personnel aren’t around. We can’t be present at all intersections 24/7. People need to follow traffic rules, not to avoid challans, but to stay safe.”

Apart from police deployment, blinking traffic signals also helped reduce accidents. A total of seven accidents, of which two were fatal, were recorded at places with blinkers. In comparison, there were 45 accidents with 30 fatalities at intersections, which were totally uncontrolled.