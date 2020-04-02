Chandigarh’s PGIMER accuses business conglomerate of intellectual theft

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:36 IST

:

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has accused business conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra of intellectual theft and breach of patent law.

Association of resident doctor’s in an official release routed through the public relations department of the institute has claimed that Dr

Rajeev Chauhan, assistant professor in PGI’s department of anesthesia has been working on designing a low-cost ventilator over the past one year and filed a patent on December 22, 2019 with application no 201911053339 to Indian Patent Authority. The institute’s ethics committee has already given approval for this device in October last year.

“The Mahindras approached us via email due to the national emergency in the wake of Covid-19 and within 48 hours copied our innovation. The same mechanism has been applied using a linear actuator, which was we had developed. However, without giving due credit to developers, the Mahindras have claimed that it is their indigenous product,” said Dr Rajeev Chauhan.

Official spokesperson of the business group said they were dismayed by these allegations and will issue a statement on Thursday.

However, PGIMER’s official release stated that, “We (doctors) are starting a social media drive and will appeal to PMO and other high officials to intervene and protect the interests of our young innovators from the big sharks. This is against patent laws and demoralising for young innovators of the nation’s premiere institutes.”