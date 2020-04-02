e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s PGIMER accuses business conglomerate of intellectual theft

Chandigarh’s PGIMER accuses business conglomerate of intellectual theft

Mahindra and Mahindra has approached the institute in the wake of Covid-19 epidemic, but within 48 hours, they had copied their low-cost ventilator and claimed it as their own design, said a PGI professor

chandigarh Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hinduatan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

:

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has accused business conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra of intellectual theft and breach of patent law.

Association of resident doctor’s in an official release routed through the public relations department of the institute has claimed that Dr

Rajeev Chauhan, assistant professor in PGI’s department of anesthesia has been working on designing a low-cost ventilator over the past one year and filed a patent on December 22, 2019 with application no 201911053339 to Indian Patent Authority. The institute’s ethics committee has already given approval for this device in October last year.

“The Mahindras approached us via email due to the national emergency in the wake of Covid-19 and within 48 hours copied our innovation. The same mechanism has been applied using a linear actuator, which was we had developed. However, without giving due credit to developers, the Mahindras have claimed that it is their indigenous product,” said Dr Rajeev Chauhan.

Official spokesperson of the business group said they were dismayed by these allegations and will issue a statement on Thursday.

However, PGIMER’s official release stated that, “We (doctors) are starting a social media drive and will appeal to PMO and other high officials to intervene and protect the interests of our young innovators from the big sharks. This is against patent laws and demoralising for young innovators of the nation’s premiere institutes.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news