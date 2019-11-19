e-paper
Chandigarh school events: Display of athletic skills at Saint Soldier school

Important and interesting events that took place at Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Display of athletic skills at Saint Soldier school.
Display of athletic skills at Saint Soldier school. (HT)
         

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, organised its annual sports day on Monday.

Students of classes 6 to 8 took part in the event. It began with a march past, followed by the oath-taking ceremony. Events such as aerobics display, yoga demonstration, taekwondo demonstration and tug-of-war were organised.

Students also took part in races such as hurdle race, relay with ball, 100m, 200m and 4X100m relay. The winners of tug-of-war, relay with ball and hurdle race were classes 8B, 6C and 7A, respectively.

Cultural Fest

A cultural fiesta ‘Kalautsav’ was organised at Delhi Public School, Sector 92.

The aim of the event was to promote performing arts and provide the students a platform to showcase their talent.

More than 500 students from the tricity participated in the event.

Students of classes 4 and 5 emphasised on the impact of social media on people through a nukkad natak.

Various events such as speak up, drip-dribble-splash, creative spark, poetic magic, relive and reflect and jhankaar were organised.

Storytelling event

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Scholastic India conducted a campaign all over the nation to promote reading among underprivileged children.

Scholastic visited Bal Niketan, Sector 2, and organised a storytelling session. The goal was to empower the children for quality learning, higher academic performance, professional development and reduce school drop-outs due to lack of resources.

“We want to make a difference,’’ said Neeraj Jain, managing director of Scholastic India.

