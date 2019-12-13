Chandigarh: St Kabir School fails to get high court’s nod to admit general category students in EWS quota

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 01:01 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has not granted permission to the Sector 26-based St Kabir School to admit general category students against 25% seats reserved for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) in nursery classes.

Though a detailed order is awaited, the HC bench of justice Arun Monga, while disposing of the plea, said it would hear the main appeal listed for January 10.

Though it stayed the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutes (NCMEI) September 2014 decision to grant Sikh minority status to St Kabir in February 2018, HC, in May last year, allowed the school to admit students for the academic session 2018-19.

PLEA FILED ON NOVEMBER 25

In a plea filed on November 25 this year, the school sought permission to admit students for the 2019-2020 session too, arguing that since the case on its minority status was yet to be decided, it should be allowed to continue with general category admissions.

The admission process for UT schools is underway and the last date for submissions is December 16. Schools will be out with lists of eligible candidates by January 16 and selected candidates by January 31.

A stay on the school’s minority status was imposed after the Chandigarh administration filed a petition in 2018 challenging NCMEI’s decision.

MINORITY STATUS NOC FOR JUST TWO SCHOOLS

The city has 22 minority schools, of which 13 have opted for minority status after 2013 and just two have secured no-objection certificates from the UT administration.

A number of schools started opting for minority status after directions of the Supreme Court in 2012 that such schools (minority) are not bound to reserve 25% seats for EWS category in entry level classes under Right to Education (RTE) Act.

About 82 private schools run in the city.

In another case in August 2018, the HC single judge bench had ruled against minority status obtained by Vivek High School, Sector-38, on a plea by the UT administration. The matter is pending before a division bench.