Chandigarh to celebrate Eid at home this year

chandigarh

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:21 IST

The Muslim community of the city has pledged to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at home this year in order to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the representatives of various city mosques and UT director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25 this year. It was decided that mosques will be kept closed and devotees will offer namaz from home. Kari Shamsher, head of the Sector 45 mosque, said this was the first time since Independence that mosques in the city will remain closed on Eid. Maulana Ajmal Khan, head of the Sector 20 masjid, added that the message to stay home will be given during the daily azaan.

To pay their respects to the heads, the police offered 700 kilos of vermicelli (sewiyan) to the community. The mosque heads returned the gesture by offering bouquets to DGP Baniwal and UT deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

During the entire month of Ramadan, the mosques in Chandigarh remained closed and devotees were asked to offer prayers at home.