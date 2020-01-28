Chandigarh to roll out bicycle sharing scheme in June

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:54 IST

More than two years after the idea of public bicycle sharing system in Chandigarh was floated as part of the Smart City project, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) on Monday allotted the project to a Hyderabad-based firm, Smart M/s Smart Bike Mobility, during its board of directors meet.

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner KK Yadav, who is also the chief executive officer of CSCL, said under the project, 5,000 cycles will be available on hourly rent basis at through 617 dock stations.

Yadav said according to the agreement, the firm will execute the project in multiple phases over the course of next 18 months and it has to 2,000 cycles available at the 200 dock stations in project’s first phase within six months.

“We expect execution of the first phase by June. The next two phases will be completed after a gap of one year ie June 2021,” he said.

He said both manual and e-cycles will be available at dock stations. He said the idea behind the project was to promote an alternate transport mode. “The dock stations are made in a way that people get connectivity to public buses and major commercial markets,” he said.

He said the firm will invest money to set up all requisite infrastructures and in return, it will get advertising rights from UT at dock stations.

He said the cycles at the dock station will be unlocked and released for use through a mobile application and cycles will have Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers to avoid theft.

Rates are fixed on an hourly basis. There will be two sets of rates, one for members and another for non-members. The rates will be ₹10 per hour for non-members and ₹5 for members. Annual membership fee will cost ₹200.

Garbage collection centres in six months

In bid to a boost MC’s waste management efforts, CSCL allotted the work of setting up three garbage transfer stations to M/s Hyva India Private Limited, Mumbai, with a budget of ₹20 crore.

The work will be completed within 6 months, said Yadav adding that once these stations come up, the garbage collected from the city will be segregated and compacted at these three facilities for further processing.

He said the board also approved the purchase of 35 of Garbage Hopper Tippers (dumpsters) worth ₹2 crore. These bins will be deployed in the city to enable door to door segregated garbage collection.

The board approved the detailed project report for SCADA system for solid waste management vehicle at ₹6.28 crore. Under this project, all garbage collection systems, including vehicles, will be tracked and monitored through GPS and SCADA system which will improve the collection efficiency.

Meanwhile, the upgrade work of sewage treatment plants will now be done in three separate projects instead of the single project mooted earlier.

City houses to have digital door numbers

The CSCL board cleared a proposal of implementing digital door numbering throughout the city wherein every residential and commercial property will be given a unique ID, which will be linked to various municipal services such as water supply, electricity supply, property tax.

This will help in effective delivery of various public services, apart from improving the collection of bills, property tax, garbage collection.

Tenders will soon be floated to hire a firm.