Chandigarh traffic police extend deadline to pay challans till June 30

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:39 IST

With the extension in lockdown period, the Chandigarh traffic police have extended the deadline to pay routine challans till June 30.

Payment of routine fines at the challaning branch was suspended on March 19. At present, only payment of curfew-related challans is allowed for people to recover their impounded vehicles.

A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences from the date of the challan.

People who want to dispose of their pending challans will have to schedule an appointment on the eSaathi Chandigarh Police app to prevent overcrowding at the challaning branch in the Traffic Lines, Sector 29.