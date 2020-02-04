Chandigarh witnesses coldest January in five years

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:36 IST

If you felt the January gone by was exceptionally chilly, then you are spot on!

At 17.9°C, the average maximum temperature in January 2020 was the lowest for the first month of the year since 2015, when it was recorded at 16.7°C.

According to data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it dip by two notches as compared to January 2019. The weatherman attributed it to frequent western disturbances and fog.

“January was warmer than December this time, which is unusual, but fog in the mornings and cloudy days — especially because of the frequent western disturbances — kept the day temperature from rising too much,” said IMD regional director Surender Paul.

According to the IMD, there were 40 foggy days in December and January this winter, with visibility dropping below a kilometre. Last season, there were just five foggy days. January also received more rain than in recent years, which kept the mercury low, said Paul. The city received 58.5mm rain this January, which is the highest in three years.

Forecast

Paul said a similar trend is unlikely to continue in February, and maximum temperature is likely to come back to normal.

IMD officials said a system of western disturbances will affect the city from Tuesday, but it is unlikely to bring rain. However, cloudy skies and a dip in maximum temperature is on the cards.

Maximum temperature went up from 18.6°C on Sunday to 20.1°C on Monday. Minimum temperature took a dip from 6°C to 5.5°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 18 and 20 degrees while minimum will remain between 7 and 9 degrees.