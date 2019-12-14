Chandigarh witnesses wettest December day in 5 yrs

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:49 IST

CHANDIGARH With 6mm overnight rain and 35.1mm recorded during the day, Friday (December 13) was the rainiest December day in Chandigarh since 2014, when 74.2mm rain was recorded on December 14.

“A very active western disturbance had hit the region on Friday. Even before that, this year the easterly winds which contain their own moisture have been active, and the confluence of both lead to excessive rain (41.1mm) on Friday,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh.

Though rain-wise the “worst has passed”, gusty winds that were blowing at speeds between 25km/hr and 30 km/hr on Friday are likely to continue on Saturday.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said though only light rain (about 10mm) is expected on Saturday, there are chances of dense fog. “Because of western disturbances, the day temperature is about 4-5 degrees below normal, and with high humidity there is a high probability of dense fog with visibility below 150 metres from Saturday morning.” Isolated patches along railway tracks and highways will be the worst-hit, he said.

Talking about the temperatures, Surender Paul said maximum temperature is not likely to rise for the next three days because of the dense fog but minimum temperature can fall by 2-3 degrees after Saturday, when the rain stops and the night sky becomes clear.

Commuters stranded in traffic jams

Meanwhile, long traffic jams were witnessed amid heavy rain in the evening. Most traffic lights were switched off and traffic was being managed manually.

Ranvinder Singh Gill, a resident of Sector 8, who was going towards Mohali said the Press light point on Madhya Marg was badly hit. “Cops were manually managing the traffic, but it seemed they were not keeping the roads open for all sides. We had to honk repeatedly to get the cops’ attention.”

Traffic snarls were also witnessed at the Sector 33/34 and Sector 15/16 intersections and at the Sector 53 furniture market chowk.

Waterlogging was reported in southern sectors, especially near Sectors 38 and 39 and the gaushala in Sector 45. However, according to senior officials of the municipal corporation’s public health department, they received no complaint of waterlogging.

Flight operations hit

Indigo’s Chandigarh-Srinagar flight was cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar.

Four other Indigo flights were delayed too. The flight to Bengaluru, which was supposed to depart at 10:45am left at 12:34pm, because of late arrival from Bengaluru.

The Chandigarh-Delhi flight in the afternoon arrived and departed an hour late. Another flight on the same route departed at 4:03pm against the scheduled time of 2:20pm. Also, the Hyderabad flight, which was to leave at 2:55pm, took off at 4:13pm.