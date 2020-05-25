e-paper
Chandumajra demands CBI probe into former journalist’s murder

He said the attempt by the Punjab Police to close the case as that of robbery was nothing but a “childish cover-up” to protect the real culprits

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday demanded a CBI probe into former journalist Sanpreet Singh’s murder which he said was done as part of a broader conspiracy hatched by the sand mafia.

Chandumajra, who along with a five-member delegation walked from Anandpur Sahib to SBS Nagar as part of the ‘Insaaf March’, said an attempt by the Punjab Police to close the case as that of robbery was nothing but a “childish cover-up” to protect the real culprits.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district deputy commissioner in this regard.

“If it was a case of robbery, how come the robbers left behind their motorcycle? People and the victim’s family members want to know the real truth and motive behind the murder. Illegal sand mining is going on with impunity under political patronage of Congress leaders,” he said.

The Capt Amarinder Singh-led government misled people by promising to end illegal sand mining in a time-bound manner, he added.

He demanded that a member of the family of Sanpreet should be provided government job.

