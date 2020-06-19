Chitkara University students bag 10 top slots in global animation competition

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:25 IST

Chitkara University has become the first Indian University to have 10 of its first-year students from the bachelor’s programme in animation feature in the ‘Global Top 50’ in the famed 11 Second Club competition.

11 Second Club is a monthly character animation competition, which attracts participation from animators globally, including professional studio animators. The top entries of 11 Second Club competitions get mentorship support from the community of professional and world-class animators.

The students who aced the May 2020 edition of 11 Second Club are Lalit (eighth), Aditya Punj (12th), Pratham Bajaj (14th), Harpreet Singh (22th), Nikhil Bhardwaj (25th), Dabia Gujral (25th), Arshdeep Singh (27th), Shobhit Sharma (34th), Naitik Gupta (49th), Arvind (50th).

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara, while congratulating the students and the staff, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see our students excel at global competitions. This testifies our industry-oriented curriculum, student-centric pedagogy, and mentorship programs that have yielded results year after year in terms of placements, and creative output.”

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara ( HT PHOTO )

During the course, the animation students at the Chitkara Design School are exposed to ins and outs of designing, painting, model making, texture design, animation, technical aspects of lighting, composite making, and even editing films. In addition, they receive numerous opportunities to engage in theoretical and practical exercises for honing their artistic, storytelling and technical abilities, thereby making them industry-ready.