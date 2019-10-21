Clashes, drama, poll code violations mark polling day

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:51 IST

Daggers were drawn between supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress during the Monday polling that was also marred by exchange of heated arguments among political rivals.

While a firing incident in the evening left one SAD worker injured in Jangpur village, earlier in the day, panic gripped the Sarabha area after at least 50 men, allegedly owing allegiance to the Congress, attempted to enter a polling booth, but their bid was foiled by the paramilitary personnel deployed there.

Sarabha village had on Sunday witnessed a high-voltage drama after SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali accused Zira MLA Kulbir Singh of camping in the village.

The police had booked seven SAD supporters for the poll code violation and vandalism.

Similarly, LIP workers in Talwandi Khurd village accused Congress’ Kamaljit Singh Karwal of vandalising party’s help desk set up outside a polling station.

LIP workers, while recording the video of the entire episode, alleged that Karwal and his men entered into an argument with them. “Soon after, Kanwaljit and his men vandalised the help desk and fled the scene,” said LIP candidate Sukhdev Singh Chak, who later accused Congress MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid’s son Harkaran Singh of influencing the voters in Khanjarwal village.

High drama was also witnessed at Gorsian Kadarbaksh village after Congress leader Major Singh Bhaini visited the polling booth, to which SAD workers present there raised objections.

However, kiosks of the Congress and the SAD wore a deserted look. “We do want to court any controversy by visiting any help desk,” said an elderly man after casting his vote in Sarabha village.

