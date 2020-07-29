Class 11 admissions: Students opt for govt schools amid Covid slowdown in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:26 IST

The UT education department has so far received 12, 946 applications for admission to Class-11 in the city’s government schools. This even as there are five more days to go before the registrations close.

There are 12, 815 seats available for Class-11 in 40 government schools of the city, of which 6,420 are for the humanities stream, 3,080 for sciences (both medical and non medical), 1,755 for vocational courses and 1,560 for the commerce stream.

Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The high number of forms this year can be attributed to the Covid effect. Due to the financial crunch, it is likely that some students from private schools may be opting for government schools this time. Admissions are open till August 3 so we are expecting a record number of forms this year.”

As many as 16,542 students have registered at the UT education department’s online portal so far, of which 14,208 have paid the registration fees of Rs 130 and 12,815 have completed all the formalities and submitted their forms.

Brar said that no extra steps can be taken to accommodate the extra students. “We have a fixed number of seats in the city’s government schools, which will be allotted as per merit. It is important to make sure that schools don’t get overcrowded so that social distancing may be maintained.”

Last year, 18, 575 applications had been received for 12, 815 seats. More than three counsellings had to be conducted to adjust the students. This had lead to protests by parents. This year, Brar maintained that since the counselling will be done online, it is unlikely that anyone will create any ruckus.

Registration for quota students also being held online

Registration of EWS students and those applying under sports and other quotas will also be held online in view of the pandemic. District education officer (DEO) Harbir Singh Anand said, “Those applying under various quotas will have to scan and provide copies of their documents online during registration. These will be checked later.”