CM sabotaging Kartarpur corridor: Sukhbir

The SAD chief said it was shocking that the chief minister was playing with the sentiments of Sikhs by raising questions on the very existence of the corridor

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday flayed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for his statements aimed at “sabotaging” the Kartarpur corridor.

In a statement here, the SAD chief said it was shocking that the chief minister was playing with the sentiments of Sikhs by raising questions on the very existence of the corridor. “The CM has changed his statements on the corridor repeatedly. First he opposed it, then he welcomed it and said he would lead the first jatha to Pakistan. Now, three days before its historic opening, he has again cast a shadow on its viability, which has hurt the Sikh sentiments and is a direct interference in their religious affairs,” he said.

Sukhbir said the CM was resorting to such statements to deflect attention from the “sin committed by him by defying the edict of Akal Takth to join in the main celebrations being organised by the SGPC on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi.

He said the CM had already caused incalculable harm to the Sikh community by defying the Akal Takth and releasing advertisements to eulogise former prime minister Indira Gandhi who was responsible for attack on the Takht in 1984. “Now, he has become part of a political conspiracy of the Congress to divide the Sikh community on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purb,” he said.

