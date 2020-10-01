e-paper
CMs flying squad arrests four fake doctors in Hisar

CMs flying squad arrests four fake doctors in Hisar

They had been allegedly treating people without holding medical degrees.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Haryana chief minister’s flying squads have arrested four people for impersonating as doctors and illegally running private hospitals at Hansi town of Hisar district in violation of medical guidelines.

An official spokesperson said as part of the drive against bogus doctors, four teams of CM’s flying squad along with teams from civil hospital in Hisar on Wednesday arrested four people who had been allegedly treating people without holding medical degrees.

In the first raid, it was found that Jaivindra Saini,42, owner of Barfi Devi and Lilu Ram Saini Nursing Home and resident of Gosai Gate Hansi, was not able to produce his BAMS degree. A case was registered.

The flying squad team also raided Pradeep Health and Care Center at Chaupata Bazaar of Hansi run by Pradeep Kumar, 35, a resident of Jagdish Colony of Hansi. During the investigation, the accused could not produce any documents related to his degree, after which a case was registered, the spokesperson said.

Another team raided Raman Hospital and Raman Lab near Kali Devi Road Hansi and found that Anand Kumar, 31, a resident of Dhana Khurd, produced a bogus degree. At Mangalam Arogya Peeth in Model Town Hansi, Rajesh Kumar, 40, a resident of new Kathmandi Hansi, who is also the owner of the above mentioned hospital, gave fake papers related to his degree.

