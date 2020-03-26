Coronavirus: Himachal govt to hire retired army doctors, paramedics

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:27 IST

To strengthen manpower in health institutions across the state, the state government on Thursday decided to hire the services of doctors, faculty members and paramedics retired from the army and paramilitary forces.

An order to this effect was issued by additional chief secretary R D Dhiman.

“Offer of appointment is extended to all medical officers, faculty members and paramedical staff, who have retired or have been released from the military and paramilitary forces, have experience of working on equivalent, analogous post (s) and possess the prescribed minimum educational,” reads the order.

The appointment will be done in relaxation of the provisions pertaining to maximum age limit and will be subject to fitness and suitability.

The offer shall be purely on temporary basis as a stop gap arrangement and is liable to be terminated without giving any notice and assigning any reason.

Appointments will come into effect from April 1 till further orders and fixed monthly emoluments/ honorarium equal to the minimum of the pay band plus grade pay of the post will be given.

The ex-armed forces and paramilitary personnel may apply for the appointment in the offices of concerned chief medical officer of the district or principle of the medical college who are authorized to issue appointment orders on need bases.

OFFICES CLOSED TILL MARCH 31

Meanwhile, the state authorities have ordered all non-essential government offices to remain closed till March 31. In an earlier notification, the government had ordered the offices to remain closed till March 26. Employees have been told to stay at home and report on duty if their services are required in case of emergency.