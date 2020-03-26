e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus: Himachal govt to hire retired army doctors, paramedics

Coronavirus: Himachal govt to hire retired army doctors, paramedics

An order to this effect was issued by additional chief secretary R D Dhiman.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

To strengthen manpower in health institutions across the state, the state government on Thursday decided to hire the services of doctors, faculty members and paramedics retired from the army and paramilitary forces.

An order to this effect was issued by additional chief secretary R D Dhiman.

“Offer of appointment is extended to all medical officers, faculty members and paramedical staff, who have retired or have been released from the military and paramilitary forces, have experience of working on equivalent, analogous post (s) and possess the prescribed minimum educational,” reads the order.

The appointment will be done in relaxation of the provisions pertaining to maximum age limit and will be subject to fitness and suitability.

The offer shall be purely on temporary basis as a stop gap arrangement and is liable to be terminated without giving any notice and assigning any reason.

Appointments will come into effect from April 1 till further orders and fixed monthly emoluments/ honorarium equal to the minimum of the pay band plus grade pay of the post will be given.

The ex-armed forces and paramilitary personnel may apply for the appointment in the offices of concerned chief medical officer of the district or principle of the medical college who are authorized to issue appointment orders on need bases.

OFFICES CLOSED TILL MARCH 31

Meanwhile, the state authorities have ordered all non-essential government offices to remain closed till March 31. In an earlier notification, the government had ordered the offices to remain closed till March 26. Employees have been told to stay at home and report on duty if their services are required in case of emergency.

tags
top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news