Coronavirus lockdown: Chandigarh Police register two FIRs for hate messages on Facebook

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 01:15 IST

The UT cyber cell on Saturday registered two separate FIRs against multiple persons for spreading communal hatred through volatile posts on social media platforms, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, police said.

A complaint on the Chandigarh Police twitter handle referred to a Facebook page in the name of Suraj Pandey on which communal messages had been posted. The complainant later sent an email to the police sharing the posts.

Police, who have yet to ascertain whether the Facebook page actually belongs to Pandey, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh and lives in Chandigarh, say the posts were against people who had joined the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat.

Taking cognisance of the complaint the cyber cell has registered a case against the person in question, under section 153(wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarangpur police station.

The second case was registered after another person, not named here because of security issues, alleged that volatile messages, especially against the Muslim community, had been posted by some members of a Facebook group named “Sector 15, Chandigarh.”

The police action follows Union home ministry directions to states and union territories, to take effective measures against fake news in view of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing lockdown.

Rashmi Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), cyber cell, said “Anybody found spreading hate against any particular community will be booked. There will be zero tolerance on such issues. These are sensitive times and people should avoid blaming one another.”