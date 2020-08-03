e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Couple nabbed while trying to kidnap girl for trafficking

Couple nabbed while trying to kidnap girl for trafficking

Duo told the police that they had gone to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for the check-up of their son, when they met a man who asked them to kidnap a child. He allegedly promised to pay them Rs 1 lakh for the job.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused have been booked under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused have been booked under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
         

A couple was arrested for human trafficking after they tried to kidnap a five-year-old girl to sell her to an unidentified person for a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused were identified as Sajan, 50, and Kiran, 45. During interrogation, the duo told the police that they had gone to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for the check-up of their son, when they met a man who asked them to kidnap a child. He allegedly promised to pay them Rs 1 lakh for the job. They claimed that the man did not provide them any number or address but told them that he would meet them at PGIMER.

ALERT BYSTANDER FOILS BID

The couple’s plan, however, failed as an alert bystander intervened when the couple was trying to whisk away the girl from her locality in Daria village. The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, questioned the couple, who told him that they were taking the child to her father. But since Kumar was familiar with the girl, who lived in the same locality, he got suspicious and raised an alarm. A case under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

