Home / Chandigarh / Court dismisses bail application of building owner co-accused in Chandigarh PG fire tragedy case

Court dismisses bail application of building owner co-accused in Chandigarh PG fire tragedy case

Owner Gaurav Aneja had rented the place out to Nitish Bansal, who in alliance with Nitish Popli, was running a PG since August 2018 without registering it with the UT estate office.

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 09:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The tragedy struck on February 23 this year when a fire broke out in a closely packed paying guest accommodation in Sector 32, Chandigarh, killing three college-going girls and injuring two.
The tragedy struck on February 23 this year when a fire broke out in a closely packed paying guest accommodation in Sector 32, Chandigarh, killing three college-going girls and injuring two.(HT FILE)
         

A district court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Gaurav Aneja, the owner of the illegal paying guest facility in Sector 32 where three girls were killed and two were injured after a fire had broken out.

The tragedy struck on February 23. Aneja had rented the place out to Nitish Bansal, who in alliance with Nitish Popli, was running a PG since August 2018 without registering it with the UT estate office.

Bansal, Popli and Aneja were booked under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

