e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19: Recovery rate in Haryana goes past 90%

Covid-19: Recovery rate in Haryana goes past 90%

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The death toll has increased to 1,491, while the number of people so far tested positive in the state has reached 1,34,909.
The death toll has increased to 1,491, while the number of people so far tested positive in the state has reached 1,34,909. (HT PHOTO )
         

The recovery rate in Haryana went past 90% on Monday even as the state logged 21 fatalities and 1,031 fresh Covid-19 cases, the health bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from nine districts, while the new infections were registered in 20 districts. No new case was recorded in Kurukshetra and Fatehabad in the last 24 hours.

As many as 17 employees of Dadri deputy commissioner’s office also tested positive for the virus on Monday evening, said an official spokesperson.

Five people in Ambala and four in Jind succumbed to the infection, while two patients each died in Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad. In Faridabad and Jhajjar, one patient each lost life.

Doubling rate reaches improves to 33 days

It is for the first time that the recovery rate in Haryana reached 90.13%, while the doubling rate improved to 33 days.

As on Monday, the recovery rate of 10 districts was above 90% with Palwal topping the list at 95.42%, followed by Faridabad where recovery rate hovered on 94.49%.

The death toll has increased to 1,491, while the number of people so far tested positive in the state has reached 1,34,909.

As many as 1,255 patients recovered on Monday, taking the overall recoveries to 1,21,596. The tally of active cases stood at 11,822.

Gurugram recorded the maximum 206 new cases, Faridabad (129), Hisar (75), Sirsa (72), Sonepat (56), Rewari (63), Panchkula (43), Yamunanagar (48), Ambala (35), Rohtak (36), Panipat (13), Karnal (28), Mahendergarh (60), Palwal (21), Jhajjar (32), Bhiwani (48), Nuh (6), Kaithal (33), Jind (22), and Charkhi Dadri (5).

The number of critically ill patients stood at 275, including 39 on ventilator support.

top news
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In