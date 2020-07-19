Covid cases in UT jump from 600 to 700 in five days, 26 new infections surface

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:10 IST

With 26 new Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh crossed the 700 mark on Sunday, just five days after it recorded 600 cases.

Earlier, the jump from 500 to 600 had taken place in just six days (from July 8 to 14), indicating a swift spike in infections.

Of the 717 confirmed cases now, 217 remain active. As many as 488 persons have recovered and 12 have succumbed to the virus.

As many as eight members of a Dhanas family, including three children, two men and three women, were found positive on Sunday. They are family contacts of a previously positive case.

Three male patients, aged 52, 56 and 10, are from Sector 39, while two women, aged 30 and 58, are from Sector 30.

Two men, aged 67 and 50, were found positive in Sectors 19 and 20, respectively, and two women, aged 54 and 25, in Sector 46.

A 48-year-old man is from Daria. Samples of his three family members have been taken.

A 32-year-old man was found positive in Sector 32. He is a community contact of a positive patient in Haryana.

A 48-year-old woman is from Sector 7. Samples of her four contacts have been taken.

Three women – a 78-year-old is from Sector 48, a 48-year-old is from Mauli Jagran, and a 33-year-old is from Sector 42.

Two men, a 45-year-old and a 56-year-old, are from Sector 45, while a 56-year-old man is from Sector 45.

Nine test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula confirmed nine new Covid-19 on Sunday, eight of them males.

The district now has 251 confirmed cases, with 116 still active. Among the remaining, 134 patients have been discharged, while one has died.

The male patients include a 55-year-old from Sector 9, a 57-year-old from Sector 7, a 48-year-old from Sector 26, a 50-year-old from Department of Medical Education and Research, Sector 16, and a 40-year-old.

Besides, and three men, aged 24, 42 and 55, and a 50-year-old woman are from Ashiana, Phase 1.