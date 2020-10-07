e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid: Six succumb, 246 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

Covid: Six succumb, 246 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

In Chandigarh, the number of infections reached 12,707, as 129 people tested positive, with the maximum 12 in Sector 46

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Six more people died of Covid-19, while 246 tested positive in the tricity on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, three men, aged 31, 61, and 76, from Ram Darbar, Sector 44 and Sector 21, respectively, died, taking the toll to 180.

The number of infections reached 12,707, as 129 people tested positive, with the maximum 12 in Sector 46.

As 238 patients were discharged, the number of recoveries and active cases reached 11,035 and 1,492, respectively.

Two women, in their early 60s, from Sector 20 and Raipur Rani died in Panchkula, while 54 people tested positive.

The district has reported 6,318 cases so far, of which only 525 remain active, as 5,696 patients have recovered and 97 succumbed.

In Mohali district, a 70-year-old man was the lone casualty. Meanwhile, 63 fresh cases were reported, including 42 from Mohali city.

As many as 11,026 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 9,508 have recovered, including 176 discharged on Tuesday, and 201 have died, leaving 1,317 active cases.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In