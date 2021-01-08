e-paper
Covid vaccination drive: Chandigarh to develop own system for allocating time slots to beneficiaries

The need for such a feature was felt during the dry run conducted at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 and civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra last week

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 05:08 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On Friday, another dry run monitored by the ministry of health and family welfare will be conducted by GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.
The UT health authorities will set-up their own system to provide staggered timings to the beneficiaries during the actual Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The need for such a feature was felt during the dry run conducted at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 and civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra last week, following which the authorities had also provided feedback to the Centre.

“We found that the beneficiaries could be provided with time slots with around one to two hours of difference so that they don’t have to wait for too long. The whole activity can take up to 5-6 hours if all of them come at the same time. We will create another system that will apprise the beneficiaries of reduced time slots,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, UT director, health services.

There are nine sites for vaccination in Chandigarh: two sites each have been created at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16; others are three sub-district hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, and a dispensary in Sector 49.

On Friday, another dry run monitored by the ministry of health and family welfare will be conducted by GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. The following steps will be followed: verification to make an entry on the CoWIN app, mock vaccination is administered, validation of completed vaccination is done on CoWIN, confirmation messages are generated and received by facility in-charge, also beneficiaries were made to wait under observation for 30 minutes and finally sent home after giving them a number on which he/she could contact in case of any problems.

