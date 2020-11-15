e-paper
Cow killed in fire at Chandigarh market on Diwali

In all, three major fires were reported in the city on Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Three fires broke out in Chandigarh on Diwali night, but it remains unclear whether these were caused by firecrackers.

Around 2am on Sunday, a fire erupted at the Kabari Market in Hallomajra, killing a cow.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and found the carcass, besides a burnt Mahindra Max loading vehicle and a three-wheeler. Staff from the Society for Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals (SPCA) was called in to remove the carcass. Two refrigerators, one television and the stationery at a shop were also damaged in the fire.

Earlier around 11pm, three fire tenders had to be pressed into service after flames were noticed on the second floor of a shop near Samadhi Gate, on Old Ropar Road in Manimajra.

After workers at the shop, Everwell Pharma Private Limited, informed the fire brigade, the fire was brought under control in 90 minutes. The total loss wasn’t ascertained, however, firemen said the premises stocked medicines.

Later, at 11.30pm, the fire department received information of a fire at the godown of a clothing company in Faidan village. As many as 14 fire tenders were sent to the spot, along with fire officer Gulshan Kumar, the SHO of Sector 31 police station and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on night duty. Officials said only some clothes were burnt and the loss of property had not been estimated yet by plot owner Dheeraj Tayal of Sector 46.

