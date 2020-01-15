CTU bus conductor recruitment: 3 held guilty for cheating in 2010 exam

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:44 IST

The court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) acquitted one and held three persons guilty in the 2010 cheating and impersonation case of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus conductor recruitment exam.

The case dates back to October 2010, when during the CTU bus conductor recruitment exam, the CBI conducted surprise check and found three impersonators. During the last hearing, two impersonators and two actual candidates were convicted.

On Tuesday, the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Ravish Kaushik held three persons – Rajinder Kumar, Sanjay Bhardwaj and Sandeep Kumar guilty and acquitted Naveen Kumar. All are from Sonepat, Haryana.

In court, the impersonators took the plea that were not present at the exam centre, by showing evidence in the form of a handwriting expert. However,PP Narender Singh cross examined the expert at length at length and proved otherwise.

Rajinder Kumar was the actual candidate and Sanjay Bhardwaj was the impersonator was brought to the exam centre by accused Sandeep Kumar (a Delhi government employee, who used to work in an MC school), for which he had used the car of another accused Naveen Kumar. On October 3, 2010, CBI arrested accused Sanjay Bhardwaj, and on the basis of information shared by him, they arrested Sandeep Kumar and another accused.

Quantum to be pronounced on Jan17

In August 2019, the court had awarded 2 years jail to four persons held guilty in this case which included Vikram, Sonu from Jind, Haryana, and their impersonators from Bihar– Rajeev Roy and Rinku. Apart from them, three persons– Jitender, Deepak Kumar and Kamal–were acquitted by court.

The case dates back to October 3, 2010, when a written examination for the post of bus conductor was organised by CTU. During the exam, invigilators found that the faces of two candidates did not match the photos on admit cards. The two admit cards belonged to Vikram and Sonu. The matter was taken up with superintendent of centre (Government College, Sector 46). The CBI team found that during the exam, Vikram and Sonu were found roaming outside the exam centre when Rajeev and Rinku were giving the exam from their side. A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 120B of IPC.

Most of the arrested candidates had paid agents between ₹60,000 and ₹3 lakh. On charges of impersonation, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the team had arrested 13 persons, including 11 candidates who appeared in the test.