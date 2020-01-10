CTU bus passes to cost more from January 14

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 01:20 IST

Regular passengers of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses will have to pay more for bus passes in all categories from January 14.

The fee for the daily pass for non-AC buses plying within the tricity has been increased from ₹50 to ₹60, while the price has been hiked from ₹60 to ₹75 for local AC buses.

For general public monthly pass for non-AC buses, the rate has been increased from ₹300 to ₹350.

The new charges are applicable on both local and long-route CTU buses.

“The rates have been increased to compensate for imposition of GST on AC bus fares. Also, the last increase in fares was two years ago. The hike was necessary to improve the financial situation of CTU, which is running in losses,” said a senior UT official.