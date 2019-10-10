Dakha Assembly byelection: Don’t fear police, arm-twisting by Congress: Ayali

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:04 IST

‘Don’t fear about police high-handedness or any other arm-twisting measures being adopted by the ruling Congress regime in the ensuing bypoll’ has become a key political statement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali for the Dakha byelection.

Even SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal, who toured seven villages of the constituency, including Sawadi Kalan, Bhatha Dhua, Purain, Bhundhri, and Sidhwan Bet on Thursday, to seek votes for Ayali encouraged residents and quoted Sikh gurus’ sermon to retaliate against ‘oppression’.

“SAD is not a small party. We follow the teachings of our gurus. We will neither indulge in repression nor will we tolerate oppression,” said Sukhbir.

Ayali told his supporters not to fear as central forces would be deployed at all the polling booths and voting would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Ayali said former AAP legislator HS Phoolka had betrayed the trust of the people after being given a massive mandate in 2017. “Phoolka had contested the election in the hope of becoming CM, but when this did not happen, he ran away. Similarly another outsider, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, who does not know names of even ten villages of the constituency, has been fielded by the Congress. You have to choose between “apna or begana” (ours or stranger).”

Praising Ayali and terming him ‘diamond’, the SAD president said Ayali was known for ushering in a wave of development in the constituency and was a role model for other MLAs.

“When I was deputy chief minister, the MLAs used to urge that they also want development of parks and sewerage system on the Dakha pattern. The credit goes to Ayali for development in the constituency,” said Sukhbir.

Sukhbir said, “The SAD has worked to propagate and preserve Sikh culture and built monuments such as the Virasat-e-Khalsa, Fateh Burj, Chhota and Vadda Ghallughara. We fought against Congress designs and ensured that the Sikh history was misrepresented or taken out if books in Punjab.”

Sukhbir said the drug menace had increased dramatically in Punjab under the Congress rule. He said the main reason for this was the open shelter being given to drug traffickers by Congress legislators. He said things had come to such a pass that even home delivery of drugs had started in Punjab.

Former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal urged the people to repose faith in Ayali saying he had already proved his mettle through the development works, initiated by him. He said in direct contrast, the Congress candidate had been parachuted into the constituency.

