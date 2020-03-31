e-paper
Delhi’s Nizamuddin congregation: 17 from Himachal attended, quarantined in Delhi

From the state, 14 of the 17 hailed from Chamba, one from Kullu and two from Sirmaur.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla/ Karnal
Seventeen persons attended the Nizamuddin congregation in New Delhi from Himachal Pradesh, which is emerging as a new hotspot for corona virus.

From the state, 14 of the 17 hailed from Chamba, one from Kullu and two from Sirmaur. “Fourteen people from Chamba are in Delhi. We have contacted residents in their villages. So far, there is no report of any villager having come in contact with them,” Chamba SP Monica Bhatungru told HT over phone. A PTI report quoted SP (law and order) Khushal Sharma as saying that according to information with them, the 17 individuals have been quarantined in Delhi.

Search on in Haryana’s 3 districts

Meanwhile, district administrations in Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts, where a large number of Muslims reside, launched a drive to identify if anyone attending the congregation had returned. Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar said, “We have carried out a drive in the district to find out if anybody had attended the Jamath, but there is no information about anybody yet.”

In Panipat too, police efforts had not led to anybody having returned from the congregation. In Karnal, DC Nishant Yadav said, “We have collected details of people in two villages and none of them have returned from the congregation.”

