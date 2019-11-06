DJ, tents in high demand in Sultanpur Lodhi, locals postpone functions

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:38 IST

The ongoing 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of first Sikh master Guru Nanak at Sultanpur Lodhi have brought cheer on the faces of those into DJ and tent business, with a manifold increase in the demand for their equipment and paraphernalia.

The situation is such that the residents of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala and the surrounding areas have postponed their functions due to unavailability of tents and DJ systems which have been booked by the government, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other organisations.

Marriage palace owners are not booking new functions as their outlets are already booked for the stay of devotees.

In the past one week, nearly 10 lakh people have visited the historic town which has at least 10 marriage palaces and 15 tent houses and the rush is increasing with each passing day. To cater to more than 60 lakh pilgrims, the state government, religious and social organisations have made arrangements of langars in the town and its 15 kilometre radius.

“We did not have any tent to organise a meeting at the BDPO office that was chaired by local MLA Navtej Cheema on Tuesday. Later, we arranged one from Kala Sanghian,” a district administration official said.

Suresh Kumar, the owner of Sharma Tent House, said tent and DJ owners have seen an upswing in their business due to the 550th Guru Purb functions.

He said while some langar organisers have brought tents from them, the government and other organisations have taken tents on rent.

“We stopped the bookings a month back. Our banquet hall adding has been hired by an NGO for the stay of pilgrims,” Gurinder Singh, owns Imperial Castle Resort, Sultanpur Lodhi, said.

Ravinder Singh, manager of Safari International Resort, said two of their banquet halls — one in the town and other on Lohian road — have been booked for the stay of langar sewadars and others.

As many as 72 langars have been organised in the city.