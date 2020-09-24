Dry weather forecast for Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 01:54 IST

After 0.4mm of rain in the city on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in Chandigarh over the next few days.

“Some light rain is expected in isolated parts of the region on Saturday,” officials said, adding that rain was unlikely in Chandigarh though it could get cloudy. The coming week is also expected to remain dry.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went down from 34.4°C on Wednesday to 33.3°C on Thursday and the minimum to 25.5°C from 26°C. The next three days will see highs of 34°C to 35°C and lows of 23°C to 24°C.