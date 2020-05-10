DSP, 4 docs among 101 more test +ve in Punjab, tally 1,893

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:44 IST

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), a senior medical officer (SMO), three other doctors, 45 health department employees and five more policemen were among 101 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the state’s tally of those infected by the disease to 1,893.

On the list of fresh patients are five pilgrims who recently returned from Takht Hazur Sahib, a Sikh shrine, in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

The SMO and 45 health department employees are posted in the Rupnagar civil hospital, officials said.

The DSP, aged 51, and a 43-year-old constable, who are posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Kapurthala, had gone to Nanded as part of a 41-member team to evacuate pilgrims and are under quarantine since their arrival on May 1. Civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the two will be shifted to the isolation ward of the Kapurthala civil hospital.

With this, the district has reported a total of 25 cases, including two deaths.

20 found infected in Fatehgarh Sahib

In Fatehgarh Sahib district, 20 persons, including a woman doctor and a 13-year-old, were tested positive. The boy, a resident of Khamano, returned from Himachal Pradesh recently. The district’s tally of positive cases has reached 48.

Civil surgeon Dr NK Aggarwal said contact tracing is on and teams have been deployed to find the source from where the doctor contracted infection,”

The official said most of positive cases are of combine operators have returned after touring several parts of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

12 fresh cases in Mansa dist

In Mansa district, 12 persons, including four cops posted at the Budhlada city police station, were found positive. The district now has 27 active cases of Covid-19. The cops were deployed in a containment zone at Budhlada. Three of the patients, all students, returned from Delhi while five are labourers of whom one each came back from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Three returned from Rajasthan.

12 more cases in Gurdsapur

In Gurdaspur, the reports of 12 more persons, including 5 Nanded returnees, were tested positive on Sunday. Now, the number of infected cases in the district has rises to 134.

Civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said of the 134 patients, 117 are Hazur Sahib returnees. Of a total of 1,788 samples collected in the district, 1,559 turned negative whereas the reports of 95 others are awaited, he added.

Jalandhar count reaches 173

Eight persons, including two doctors, as many paramedical workers tested positive for the coronavirus in Jalandhar on Sunday. Of the eight, a doctor is from Kapurthala while an 84-year-old is from Gurdaspur district. The other doctor, aged 31, is from doctor from Jalandhar’s Adampur. A total of 173 positive cases, including five deaths, have been reported in the district so far.

A 91-year-old male patient from Kabulpur village is admitted at Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, after he was referred from Kidney Hospital, Jalandhar.

Also, another positive case was reported in Ludhiana on Sunday. The fresh patient is 22-year-old youth whose father is already undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, after being tested positive on May 7.

(Inputs from Gurdaspur and Ludhiana)