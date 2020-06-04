e-paper
Chandigarh / Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal

Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
Karnal administration on Wednesday destroyed the paddy sown in about 40 acres of land in different villages of the district.

The action against the farmers came a day after Hindustan Times highlighted how paddy was transplanted before June 15 in violation of the state government’s order.

A team comprising agriculture and revenue department officials uprooted paddy sown in Mahmudpur, Kunjpura, Khirajpur, Bada Gaon and Bibipur villages.

Karnal agriculture department SDO Sunil Bazad said, “The action was taken after reports poured in from several places about farmers sowing paddy in clear violation of government’s order which banned the preparation of paddy nursery before May 15 and transplantation before June 15.”

He said on the directions of deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, paddy was destroyed by spraying weedicides. DC Yadav said they would not allow any paddy transplantation before the prescribed date.

