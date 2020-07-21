e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Eight deaths, 410 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Eight deaths, 410 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Covid-19 cases in Punjab went up to 10,510 and death toll to 262

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With 410 more people contracting the virus, the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab went up to 10,510 on Monday. The state also reported eight deaths, taking the toll to 262.

A 56-year-old woman of Bahadurpur village under the Longowal health block of Sangrur succumbed to the virus Government Medical College Patiala. Besides, 48 people, including Lehra DSP and 24 contracted the infection.

Moga district reported one death and 18 fresh cases. Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur said that a 66-year-old Moga resident, who was suffering from cardiac ailment, died at Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. Besides, 12 persons tested positive in Faridkot.

A 62-year-old man of Sultanwind village and 28 more people tested positive for the virus in Amritsar district.

In Gurdaspur, two persons died while seven contracted the infection.

Fifty-nine persons tested for Covid-19 in three districts of Doaba region, including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Twenty-seven people each tested positive in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Similarly, five persons tested positive for the virus in Kapurthala district.

A superintendent of police in Ferozepur and 44 others tested positive for coronavirus in three districts of south Malwa region. Bathinda reported 29 cases and Ferozepur four.

In Patiala, 65 more persons contracted the virus, taking the district’s tally to 1,046. Of the fresh cases, 40 are from Patiala city, 12 from Rajpura, one each from Nabha and Samana and 11 others from different villages across the district.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In