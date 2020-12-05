e-paper
Ludhiana man suffers cardiac arrest during clash over dog, 3 booked

Ludhiana man suffers cardiac arrest during clash over dog, 3 booked

Victims son alleges that the police were reluctant to lodge an FIR against the accused

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
         

The police on Friday booked a ready-made garments trader and his two sons after their 66-year-old neighbour suffered a cardiac arrest after he was beaten up over a disagreement over the latter’s dog on December 1.

The complainant ,Yatin Marwaha, the victim’s son, said on December 1 he had taken his dog for a walk in a park in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar adjoining the accused’s house around 7am.

“The accused, Amarjit Singh and his sons Prabhjot Singh and Charanjit Singh objected to it, which led to a verbal spat and later the trio thrashed me. My parents rushed out on hearing my cries. My father came to my aid but he too was beaten up, after which he suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground.”

The victim, RK Marwaha, a hosiery store owner, was rushed to the hospital. Yatin said his fathers reports suggest he had also suffered internal bleeding.

Police reluctant to file FIR, alleges victim’s son

Yatin alleged that the police were reluctant to lodge an FIR against the accused. “A case was registered two days after the incident but the police did not add relevant sections to protect the accused,” he claimed, adding that the family was planning to report the police personnel who refused to file a report taking his father’s medical report into account.

Assistant sub-inspector Salwinder Pal who is investigation the case said a case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

He said the police had not received the medical report of the victim and more sections could be added to the FIR after receiving the medical report.

