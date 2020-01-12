e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ensure Kharar flyover is completed by July: SDM to NHAI

Ensure Kharar flyover is completed by July: SDM to NHAI

The ₹369-crore project entails widening of the road between Balongi and Kharar T-point, including two flyovers and three minor bridges.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:39 IST
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On traffic congestion under the flyover, the SDM said the road is currently being repaired and the work will be finished soon.(HT PHOTO)
         

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain has written to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that Chandigarh-Kharar flyover is completed by the deadline, i.e. July 2020.

“I have written to the NHAI and asked them to speed up work on the flyover as we are already behind schedule,” said Jain. He said the administration was prompted to write to the NHAI after they received a number of complaints from people. “I have been monitoring the flyover work ad it is at full pace. We are making all efforts to open it on the given deadline,” he said.

The ₹369-crore project entails widening of the road between Balongi and Kharar T-point, including two flyovers and three minor bridges.

When asked about traffic congestion under the flyover, the SDM said, “The road is currently under repair and will be finished soon.” He said repair work was being taken up phase wise, so as to complete it at the earliest.

The SDM also said demands made earlier by the NHAI had been hampering construction. “They had asked for demarcation of land, mutual consent to acquire the land and relocation of a high-tension wire in Khanpur. All issues have been resolved now,” he said. Once constructed, the flyover will bring much relief to commuters, he said.

An official of the NHAI wishing not to be identified said work was in full swing. “We will complete it by the given deadline,” he said. However, no official from L&T, which is executing the project, was available for comment.

