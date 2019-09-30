e-paper
Fatehgarh Sahib-Dera Baba Nanak special bus service from November 1: Razia Sultana

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab transport minister Razia Sultana inaugurated the newly-constructed Sirhind- Fatehgarh bus stand on Monday. It has been named after the legendary Sikh warrior, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

The minister said that the state government will start new buses which will ply on new routes to facilitate passengers of the region and to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“A special bus service will be started from Fatehgarh Sahib to Dera Baba Nanak from November 1,” she said.

She added that two special bus shelters will be constructed near the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara and the old bus stand in Sirhind. She said that government is taking multiple steps to ensure that state buses reach the international airport in Delhi.

“The buses plying in the state are being equipped with advanced technology wherein their location and speed will be monitored,” she said.

Adviser to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA, Kuljit Singh Nagra, said that he recommended a special appreciation for PRTC (Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation) officials who worked hard for completion of the project before deadline.

He said that Fatehgarh Sahib-Sirhind got a new bus stand after many decades.

“The SAD-BJP (Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party) government had never taken the initiative to dedicate anything to the Sikh martyrs,” he added.

Fatehgarh Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Dr Amar Singh announced a grant of ₹60 lakh for the development of the constituency.

He said that he has taken up the issue pertaining to development of the constituency in the Parliament and gotten assurances from the central government in this regard.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:42 IST

