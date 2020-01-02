e-paper
FIR AGAINST 55 SIKHS Organisers didn’t have permission for nagar kirtan: Pilibhit DM

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:45 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PILIBHIT

District magistrate, Pilibhit, Vaibhav Shrivastava said action was taken against people for taking out a “nagar kirtan” (religious procession) in the Kali Nagar area on December 28 as they did not have prior permission for the same.

In a press release, Shrivastava stated that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is imposed in Pilibhit due to which prior permission needs to be taken for taking out a procession.

He also said that as per the Allahabad high court order, permission needs to be taken for using loudspeaker in a public place.

However, the organisers did not have permission for this, said Shrivastava.

This comes after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh earlier called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review the FIR.

“Call upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the FIR in Pilibhit against 55 religious devotees who participated in the customary nagar kirtan to observe the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas,” the Punjab CM tweeted on December 30. ANI

