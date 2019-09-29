First phase of Patiala’s dairy-shifting project to be completed by June 2020

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:03 IST

After hanging fire for over 16 years, the Patiala municipal corporation’s dairy-shifting project has finally set to kick-off. The MC has set a deadline of June 30, 2020 for completion of first phase of the project.

In the first phase, 120 dairies will be relocated and their owners will be provided land at ₹3,500 per square yard.

Under the project, all dairy farm owners operating within the city will be shifted to a 21-acre project site at Ablowal village, where they will be given plots at government-controlled rates.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said the General House has given its green signal to the detailed policy related to rehabilitation of dairies to the outskirts.

“As this is a crucial move, we have discussed the policy in detail to ensure that the civic body does not face any difficulty in completing the first phase by June 30, 2020,” the mayor said.

He added that the plots will be provided to owners at conveyance deed with certain requirements including that they will have to surrender the plot once they leave dairy business.

The state government had awarded tenders for the dairy-shifting project to a private company, NH Constructions, in February this year.

The tender has been allotted at 2.5% less than the reserved price of ₹5.66 crore of the project.

The total cost of the project is pegged at ₹13.53 crore as the public works department and other departments concerned will initiate works including the construction of approach roads, sewerage treatment plant, veterinary hospitals and power connections on the site.

Bittu added that as many as 257 dairies (with approximately 6,000 milch animals) are presently operating within the city limits and will be relocated to the new site.

“At first, 120 dairies will be shifted. The municipal corporation will provide open plots to the dairy owners according to the number of animals they have. The dairy owners can develop the plots accordingly,” the mayor said.

He added that it will be mandatory for the dairy owners to shift their businesses out of the city limits as this will be a major help in resolving the sewerage issue.

PROJECT’S INCEPTION

The project was announced in 2003 by the then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, but the municipal corporation had not invited tenders for the construction of dairies on the outskirts of Patiala before last year.

The project was mooted in order to shift the diaries present within city limits, out of Patiala, and to set up a common facility along with a biogas plant, a sewage treatment plant and a veterinary hospital, so that the entire operation can be streamlined.

The presence of 257 dairies within the city limits is the main reason behind frequent choking of sewers and resultant waterlogging in different parts of Patiala, the residents complain.

The project site has approximately 200 plots. Of these, 150 will be allotted to the dairies that are currently operating from the city. The remaining plots will be allotted to others through a government auction.

REMAINED IN PIPELINE FOR 16 YEARS

2003: The then CM Captain Amarinder Singh provides 15-acre to Patiala MC at Ablowal village. Officials concerned fail to take up the issue

2007-2012: Strategies are planned during the tenure of the then mayor, Ajitpal Singh Kohli. At the fag end of his tenure, he initiates talks with the forest ministry to get more land

2013: The Patiala civic body takes possession of another five acre, worth ₹16 lakh

2014: In July, MC carries out a survey to identify the number of dairies functioning within city

2016: Tenders are invited for the project, but the MC fails to get any lucrative deals

2017: Tenders are floated again at the reserved price of ₹7 crore and work allotted to a NH Constructions at 15% less than the reserved price; but Congress government withheld tenders

September, 2017: State town planning department raised objections over selection of a site at Ablowal village as it was already designated for agriculture sector

October, 2017: Patiala MC moved the file for amendment of master plan

March, 2018: State approves amendment in the master plan of the site functioning within city

September 13, 2018: CM instructed the MC and district administration to complete work related to the project

December, 2018: Patiala MC moved file January 2019: MC Floated tenders for the project

February, 2019: Tenders awarded to Company named NH Constructions

August, 2019: MC drafted policy related to rehabilitation of the dairy owners

September, 2019: MC House gives approval to the policy

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:03 IST