Five from Chautala village make it to state legislature

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:24 IST

The results of Haryana assembly elections have left residents of Chautala village in Sirsa district more elated than anyone else in the state as five candidates hailing from their village and representing different political outfits would be elected as members of legislative assembly.

While the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD’s) general secretary, Abhay Chautala, got elected from Ellenabad seat, his estranged nephew Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won from Uchana Kalan in Jind district and his mother Naina Singh Chautala from Badhra assembly seat.

Ranjit Chautala, brother of INLD patriarch OP Chautala, won as an Independent from Rania after the Congress denied him a ticket and Congress’ Dabwali candidate Amit Sihag, son of KV Singh — OSD to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda — defeated Aditya Chautala, grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

Interestingly, three generations of Devi Lal family — his son Ranjit Singh Chautala, grandson Abhay Singh Chautala and great grandson Dushyant Chautala — will debate on the floor of the House while representing different parties.

Naina Chautala said that people of Badhra have reposed faith in her and she would make efforts to solve their issues.

“I will raise the problems being faced by the people of Badhra as well as the entire state in Vidhan Sabha. The workers had urged me to contest from here and people of Badhra supported me like a family,” she added.

Mohit Chautala, a villager, said they were happy that four members of Devi Lal clan and Amit Sihag, a close family member, have paved their way to the Haryana assembly.

“After the split in the Chautala family, our entire village was upset. We were glued to the TV sets today to know the fate of Dushyant Chautala, Abhay Singh and Ranjit Singh Chautala. Three generations of Chautala family will now share the benches in the Haryana assembly,” he added.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 23:24 IST