Former Nabha village sarpanch brutally attacked

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:07 IST

Former sarpanch of Nabha’s Achal village was brutally attacked on Thursday night near Nabha-Dhuri road when he was going home in his car.The victim has been identified as Jaswinder Singh.

He gave a lift to some men from his village who are suspected to have attacked him.

He was rushed to Nabha civil hospital by the people passing by from where he was referred to Rajindra hospital, Patiala with for severe injuries.

He was further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh where he is being treated currently. Pepper powder was sprayed into his eyes and his legs were smashed brutally.

He had injuries on his back and was also was hit by a sharp-edged weapon. The police suspects that he was attacked as the result of an old rivalry in the village.

In 2016, when he was the sarpanch, there had been a clash among villagers where several people were injured.

The village has been prominent for agitations on the issue of Dalit’s share in the common village land which has resulted in clashes among the communities multiple times.

The police is waiting for the statement of the victim before registering a case.

Nabha Police station house officer (SHO) Gurpratap Singh said that a team of cops has been sent to Chandigarh to collect the statement of the victim after which further investigation will be carried out.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:07 IST