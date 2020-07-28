Four healthcare workers among 24 Chandigarh residents test positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:58 IST

Two doctors are among four healthcare workers who tested positive for Covid-19 along with 20 other Chandigarh residents on Tuesday, taking the city’s tally to 934.

As many as 321 cases remain active, with 599 people cured so far, 24 of whom were discharged on Tuesday.

One of the doctors is from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where multiple cases have surfaced in the past one week. A hospital attendant has also tested positive on Tuesday.

The other doctor is from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, while a lab staffer at Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, has also contracted the virus.

Among the remaining cases, five are from Sector 15. Cases have also been reported from Sectors 22, 23, 32, 40, 46, 48 and 61 besides Hallomajra, Khuda Lahora, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran and Sarangpur.

Reports of 56 suspect cases are awaited, while 1,050 people are under quarantine across the city. As many as 14 patients have succumbed to the disease so far.