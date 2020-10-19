e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / French delegation visits PU, discusses future collaborative programmes with V-C

French delegation visits PU, discusses future collaborative programmes with V-C

The V-C said that India and France are both enthusiastic about joint degree programmes, collaborative research, and setting up of joint labs

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A French delegation visited Panjab University on Monday with the objective of joint future collaborative programmes with the varsity.

The delegation that included Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, counselor for education, science, and culture at the embassy of France in India (COCAC), and Ophelie Belin, director, Alliance Francaise Le Corbusier, Chandigarh, met PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

The V-C said that India and France are both enthusiastic about joint degree programmes, collaborative research, and setting up of joint labs. “It is the need of the hour that the faculty and students get an opportunity for exchange,” he said.

Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens said that with the new economic development in the country, France would like to collaborate on artificial intelligence (AI), medicine, environment engineering, and science.

“The universities in France want to have major hubs of excellence in India and especially with PU,” he said.

He added that we need to work on solutions keeping in mind the huge political momentum in both the governments with a lot of bilateral agreements being signed.

PU’s dean research VR Sinha said that there are already two existing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with France.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In