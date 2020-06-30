e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Frequent power outages give Ambala residents sleepless nights

Frequent power outages give Ambala residents sleepless nights

Superintendent engineer Rakesh Khanna said these are not power cuts but transmission issues due to an accident near Baldev Nagar

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:31 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Frequent power cuts in the sweltering heat have resulted in sleepless nights for Ambala residents.

Locals from various parts of cantonment and city said there have been frequent power cuts in their area for the last one week, especially at night.

A resident of New Colony in Ambala cantonment said power disruptions have become the norm for the last few weeks and there is no redressal of complainants.

“There have been frequent power cuts in my area and an official said there is a fuse problem that is yet to be repaired. Power cuts at night are most frustrating. We have tried to call officials of the electricity department from the area but there is no response,” said Manoj, an employee with a local private company.

Another resident from city’s Prem Nagar area, Dinesh Gulati, said power disruptions at night for the last three to four days are making their lives difficult.

However, superintendent engineer Rakesh Khanna said these are not power cuts but transmission issues due to an accident near Baldev Nagar area.

“Due to an accident near Baldev Nagar, we had to transfer the load to other areas nearby, which lead to some transmission issues. Generally, fixing such issues takes time and a fault in transfer affects nearly 300 homes connected to it. We have fixed this in Mahesh Nagar area and hope there are no more complaints,” he said.

On being asked about increase in consumption, Khanna said, “Yes, there has been a slight rise in urban consumption over the last few days in both city and cantonment compared to last year. There is also an estimated rise of 30% to 40% in summers.”

top news
PM Oli’s attack on India backfires, chorus for his exit becomes louder at party meet
PM Oli’s attack on India backfires, chorus for his exit becomes louder at party meet
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
Astronaut tweets pictures of ‘boundary between night and day’
Astronaut tweets pictures of ‘boundary between night and day’
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Watch China’s reaction to India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok
Watch China’s reaction to India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In