Fresh spell of snow in higher reaches of Himachal

An orange warning stands for ‘alert’ and authorities are expected to be prepared.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Snow and rain is likely to continue in middle and higher hills of the state for the next two days.
Snow and rain is likely to continue in middle and higher hills of the state for the next two days.(ANI)
         

Fresh snow was reported at isolated places in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh as the state meteorological department also issued an Orange Warning for middle and lower hills of the state for Friday. An orange warning stands for ‘alert’ and authorities are expected to be prepared. The forecast during an Orange Warning is of heavy to very-heavy rain.

On Friday, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district received 6 cm of snow and was coldest in the state at minus 0.5°C.

Light to moderate rain was received in most of the state, with minimum temperatures recorded at 1-2°C degrees above normal; the maximum temperatures dropped 1-2°C below normal.

State meteorological department Dr Manmohan Singh said, “Due to a fresh western disturbance, snow and rain is very likely to continue in middle and higher hills of the state for the next two days. Weather will be dry throughout the state on March 30 after which snow and rain will continue from March 31 to April 2.”

The state capital, Shimla, witnessed light rain during the afternoon and recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1°C.

Minimum temperature in Kufri was minus (-) 2.9°C, Manali 4.8°C, Dalhousie 5.0°C and Dharamshala 8.4°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 10.6°C, 18.5°C, 18.2°C and 14.3°C respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum temperature of 2°C. Una was the hottest in the state at 29.2°C.

top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 updates: 10-month-old infant from Karnataka tests positive
‘You are a fighter’: PM Modi cheers up coronavirus afflicted Boris Johnson
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
