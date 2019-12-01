Full-fledged see-through train to run on Kalka-Shimla track soon

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:31 IST

Soon, you can enjoy the snowy winter of Shimla through a Vistadome (transparent) train that will run on the 96.6km UNESCO world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track.

The Railways, which had introduced a single see-through coach last year, has now successfully made six more Vistadome coaches to run on the track.

Divisional railways manager GM Singh said this will be first fully glass-enclosed train to run on this track. “Now that we have got more Vistadome coaches, we are in the process of deciding the fair. We are hopeful that the train will start running by end of December or the New Year,” he informed.

Earlier, there was only one Vistadome coach, having a passenger capacity of 35 and no washroom facility. The newly made coaches have a passenger capacity of 15, fans, lights, bells, mobile charging points, western style commode and is fully air-conditioned.

To enhance the beauty of the coach, the railways has also included a wall-clock LED, temperature sensor, fire extinguishers, PVC floor sheets and roller curtain blinds on windows.

Apart from this, railways has also upgraded the sitting chairs. Now, the chairs will be more comfortable than earlier.

A senior officer who talks on the condition of anonymity said, “The train has a wooden frame and 12mm toughened glass for lucent roof and 5mm for wider windows.”

For the safety of passengers, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) has been used on windows and doors.

11 CHAIR CARS CONVERTED INTO VISTADOME COACHES

The Kalka workshop has successfully converted 11 chair cars into six Vistadomes coaches with the luxurious facility available on the coaches.

Last year, to give a boost to tourism on the UNESCO world heritage 96.6km Kalka-Shimla track, the Ambala division had introduced a single Vistadome coach. After receiving a good response from passengers, the northern railways are increased the number of Vistadome coaches.

BOX: The Kalka workshop has successfully converted the four narrow gauge coaches to high-speed coaches. During an inspection, the general manager of Northern Division inspected the coaches and said, “If the trial run is successful, then three more coaches will be prepared and run separately with high speed on the track.”

Till date, Kalka workshop has successfully upgraded 115 coaches and 11 Vistadomes.