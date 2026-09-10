Trump goes live: Lee Greenwood sick? God Bless USA performance at RNC convention sparks worries - watch video

Lee Greenwood performed God Bless USA at the RNC Convention in Dallas, Texas , on September 9 as President Donald Trump took the stage. You can watch Trump's speech live here.

“President Trump is taking the stage now, with Lee Greenwood singing God Bless the USA,” the person wrote. However, the performance sparked fears about Greenwood's health.

Lee Greenwood performance sparks health fears One person harshly slammed the performance on X, saying “lee greenwood sounds like complete crap oh this is genuinely embarrassing.” Another said “NOOOOOO NOT LEE GREENWOOD. GO BACK TO THE ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY.”

Also Read | RNC midterm convention: Hasan Piker's underwear photo appears on jumbotron, streamer's reaction goes viral | Video

A podcaster also added “Someone get our guy Lee Greenwood some cough drops!!!!!”. However, Greenwood is not sick, it's just the performance that has led to speculations.

These fears have raised questions about Lee Greenwood's age, family, and more.

Lee Greenwood age, family, net worth in focus Lee Greenwood is 83 years old, and was born on October 27, 1942. He is best known for God Bless USA but has other hits like Dixie Road, Somebody's Gonna Love You, and I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose).

Greenwood has been married five times and is father to six children. He married former Miss Tennessee USA Kimberly Payne on April 11, 1992, and they have two children together – Dalton and Parker. He's been married to Edna, Melanie Cronk, and Roberta Taylor, and four children – Laura, Marc, Kelly, and Ted, from these previous relationships.

The singer's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Notably, despite Greenwood being a staunch supporter of the US troops, he has never served in the military himself. “Singer Lee Greenwood never served in the military. During the Vietnam War era, young men were eligible to be drafted for military service. But Greenwood received a hardship deferment and was not drafted,” the Daily Press reported.

What Trump said at the RNC convention Trump took the stage at the RNC Convention and said “If we hand America's future to the radical-left Democrats, our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet. It'll be a tragedy,” adding “Vote Republican and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come.”

He further said “I’m sure it will become a staple in the years to come.”