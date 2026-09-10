Trump goes live: Lee Greenwood sick? God Bless USA performance at RNC convention sparks worries - watch video
Lee Greenwood performed God Bless USA at the RNC Convention in Dallas, Texas, as President Donald Trump took the stage.
Lee Greenwood performed God Bless USA at the RNC Convention in Dallas, Texas, on September 9 as President Donald Trump took the stage. You can watch Trump's speech live here.
Videos of Greenwood's performance also went viral on social media.
“President Trump is taking the stage now, with Lee Greenwood singing God Bless the USA,” the person wrote. However, the performance sparked fears about Greenwood's health.
Lee Greenwood performance sparks health fears
One person harshly slammed the performance on X, saying “lee greenwood sounds like complete crap oh this is genuinely embarrassing.” Another said “NOOOOOO NOT LEE GREENWOOD. GO BACK TO THE ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY.”
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A podcaster also added “Someone get our guy Lee Greenwood some cough drops!!!!!”. However, Greenwood is not sick, it's just the performance that has led to speculations.
These fears have raised questions about Lee Greenwood's age, family, and more.
Lee Greenwood age, family, net worth in focus
Lee Greenwood is 83 years old, and was born on October 27, 1942. He is best known for God Bless USA but has other hits like Dixie Road, Somebody's Gonna Love You, and I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose).
Greenwood has been married five times and is father to six children. He married former Miss Tennessee USA Kimberly Payne on April 11, 1992, and they have two children together – Dalton and Parker. He's been married to Edna, Melanie Cronk, and Roberta Taylor, and four children – Laura, Marc, Kelly, and Ted, from these previous relationships.
The singer's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
Notably, despite Greenwood being a staunch supporter of the US troops, he has never served in the military himself. “Singer Lee Greenwood never served in the military. During the Vietnam War era, young men were eligible to be drafted for military service. But Greenwood received a hardship deferment and was not drafted,” the Daily Press reported.
What Trump said at the RNC convention
Trump took the stage at the RNC Convention and said “If we hand America's future to the radical-left Democrats, our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet. It'll be a tragedy,” adding “Vote Republican and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come.”
He further said “I’m sure it will become a staple in the years to come.”
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More