Gangsters to be produced in Chandigarh courts via video conferencing

Citing security issues, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale has directed the three sub-division police officials (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHO) posted at the sixteen police stations to ensure that gangsters and notorious criminals are produced in the district courts through video conferencing.

The order states that “some dreaded criminals/gangsters are presently lodged in various jails and their cases are at a trial stage in the district courts, Chandigarh. Keeping in view security concerns involved in the matter, they must be presented through video conferencing before the courts to avoid any untoward incidents.”

Jagadale has asked the officials concerned to liaise with the courts where cases of gangsters are under trial in this regard.

“The decision has been taken because a lot of manpower and time is employed in producing the gangsters physically in court. Since the technology is available, we must utilise it,” said Vineet Kumar, superintendent of police (SP, city).

GANG VIOLENCE A MENACE

This year, the City Beautiful had become the favourite hunting ground for gangsters of neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana to settle their scores with rival gang members. The tally of murders in Chandigarh this year was 25, up from 19 last year. Of these, at least fives cases were of gang violence involving lethal shootings in broad day light in the heart of the city.

“Gangsters coming to court hearings is a high-risk situation as rival gangs are always looking to catch them off guard and eliminate them. Video conferencing will isolate the gangsters from the outside world and help derailing their operations and objectives,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

Gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Dilpreet Dhahan and Sukhpreet Singh Budhha are produced in the Chandigarh district courts on a regular basis.